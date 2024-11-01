Remembering a Deepavali-season solar eclipse ‘chase’

In October 1995, a young PhD student from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) boarded an Indian Air Force An-32 transport aircraft for an unusual mission; chasing a total solar eclipse. The idea behind the airborne experiment was to race after the sun - 10,000 feet or so above the earth - and photograph the solar corona. Dipankar Banerjee, the PhD student, was even allowed to sit in the pilot’s seat for a while so that he could snap images of the celestial event better.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were actually following the sun. You may gain a few seconds more of totality if you chase the shadow. We had three teams, two at two different ground stations and one on the aircraft,’‘ Dr. Banerjee, a solar physicist known for his studies of the sun and its processes, recalled the three-decade-old flight, seated at his new office at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, where he took charge as director in mid-October.

An IAF MiG-25, rigged with cameras, also chased the eclipse that day, but at a much higher altitude. No civilians were allowed on it, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Dr. Banerjee, the eclipse-chasing episode, which played out in the Indian skies over Agra during the 1995 Deepavali festivities, had an interesting sub-plot. “We had a Doordarshan crew on board. When they showed it on television that night, my mother said, ‘My son is sitting in the pilot’s seat!’ and everybody said, ‘You see your son everywhere, c’mon!’”

Until recently director of the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital, Dr. Banerjee is co-chair of the Science Working Group of Aditya L-1, the first dedicated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) mission to study the sun with which he has been associated from the start. The sun - earth’s closest star - has been the subject of human observation since time immemorial, but solar physics truly came of age with the advent of modern space exploration, he points out.

Since his 1995 adventure, Dr. Banerjee has travelled all over the planet chasing solar eclipses. “You could describe me as one of the ‘global eclipse chasers’,” he quips. The solar eclipse of August 11, 1999, found him on a ferry on the Irish Sea. Ten years later, on July 22, 2009, he was at Anji, China, for another tryst with the celestial event. In July 2010, he took a four-hour flight from Chile with several others to the remote Easter Island in the Pacific to do experiments. July 2019 found him in Argentina. More recently, the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse took him all the way to Texas, US.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Eclipses allow you to do many experiments for the first time. Space programmes are expensive and you cannot afford to do too many experiments in unknown domains,” he says.

Hailing from Kolkata, West Bengal, Dipankar Banerjee did his Masters in theoretical physics from the University of Calcutta, and PhD at the IIA (his thesis was on ‘Magnetohydrodynamic phenomena in the solar atmosphere’). During the late 1990s and early 2000s, he worked at the Armagh Observatory in Northern Ireland, and the Catholic University of Leuven (Katholieke Universiteit Leuven), Belgium, studying solar atmosphere dynamics using data from the SOHO satellite (the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory), a NASA/ESA project. Dr. Banerjee is a big advocate of open data, which he says is a social and moral responsibility and an imperative for the advancement of science.

Not many people know that this ‘eclipse chasing’ astrophysicist is also someone who plays the Bengali mystic Ramakrishna Paramahansa on stage. He became interested in the Bengali theatre in his school days. He has since kept his passion for the stage alive despite his busy schedule. Dr. Banerjee is a member of Smarannik, a Bengali theatre group based in Bengaluru, which stage the play ‘Noti Binodini.’ In it, he has the role of Ramakrishna. “The play is about an actress (Binodini Dasi) who began her life as a courtesan and how her life transformed after meeting Ramakrishna,” he says.

As the first full-time director of IIST in almost three years, Dr. Banerjee has a challenging task before him, steering IIST through a critical phase in its evolution. But he does not rule out the possibility of staging ‘Noti Binodini’ for the Thiruvananthapuram crowd one of these days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.