Remarks of Fr. Theodacious immature: IUML

December 02, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has described the controversial remarks made by Latin Catholic priest and convener of the Vizhinjam Port Agitation Council Fr. Theodacious D’Cruz about Minister for Ports V. Abdurahiman as “immature and out of sync with the State’s culture.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the IUML has been careful not to join issue in the matter as it “is too sensitive and volatile.”

Responding to Mr. Abdurahiman’s criticism of the agitation against the Vizhinjam port project and its leaders, Fr. D’Cruz had said that there was a “terrorist” in the Minister’s name.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam told The Hindu that his party did not want to react “sharply or sensitively to such an immature remark from a person holding a high and responsible position as it can easily cause further tensions.”

“Those holding such positions should especially think twice before making such remarks. It is immature, and out of sync with the cultural milieu of Kerala,” said Mr. Salam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US