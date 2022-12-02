Remarks of Fr. Theodacious immature: IUML

December 02, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has described the controversial remarks made by Latin Catholic priest and convener of the Vizhinjam Port Agitation Council Fr. Theodacious D’Cruz about Minister for Ports V. Abdurahiman as “immature and out of sync with the State’s culture.”

However, the IUML has been careful not to join issue in the matter as it “is too sensitive and volatile.”

Responding to Mr. Abdurahiman’s criticism of the agitation against the Vizhinjam port project and its leaders, Fr. D’Cruz had said that there was a “terrorist” in the Minister’s name.

IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam told The Hindu that his party did not want to react “sharply or sensitively to such an immature remark from a person holding a high and responsible position as it can easily cause further tensions.”

“Those holding such positions should especially think twice before making such remarks. It is immature, and out of sync with the cultural milieu of Kerala,” said Mr. Salam.