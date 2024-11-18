 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Remarks about Thangal: Satheesan accuses CM of pandering to Sangh Parivar

Published - November 18, 2024 06:07 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has condemned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s derogatory comments about Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, labelling them a blatant attempt to appease the Sangh Parivar.

The Chief Minister, while addressing a Left Democratic Front (LDF) election rally here on Sunday (November 17, 2024), had said that Mr. Thangal did not have the quality of his elder brothers and that he was behaving like a Jamat-e-Islami follower.

Mr. Satheesan argued that the Chief Minister’s comments were part of a larger pattern of targeting the Muslim community and Malappuram. “He said the same thing with regard to gold smuggling on September 13, September 21, and on September 29. That script was made in the same computer... and all to please the Sangh Parivar,” said Mr. Satheesan here on Monday.

“BJP president K. Surendran asks what is wrong in criticising Mr. Thangal. Both Mr. Vijayan and Mr. Surendran share the same language and intent,” he said.

Yardstick of performance?

Mr. Satheesan dared the CPI(M) to say if the Palakkad byelection would be an evaluation of the State government’s performance in the last three and half years. “We are ready to say it will be an evaluation of the Opposition’s performance in the State,” he said.

The Opposition Leader said that the State was grappling with a multitude of challenges, including poor governance, rising prices and an empty treasury, which has resulted in non-payment of social security pensions. The financial struggles, he said, are evident in the struggles of key institutions like KSRTC and KSEB. Welfare funds are in disarray, and the treasury’s emptiness is crippling public services, he said.

He said the State was losing massive revenue due to rampant tax evasion in the gold and liquor industries. Most universities in the State lack a permanent leadership, and are being run by in-charge vice chancellors, he said.

Mr. Satheesan warned that the Sangh Parivar workers, responsible for murdering Christians in Manipur, were approaching Christian homes in Kerala like a wolf in sheep’s hide. “Christians in Kerala will understand them. They cannot be hoodwinked,” he said.

Published - November 18, 2024 06:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.