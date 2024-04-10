Remand report in Panoor explosion case shocking: Surendran

April 10, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The remand report in the Panoor crude bomb explosion case that the bombs had been meant for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers is shocking, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Surendran said that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] was taking to the path of violence, totally jittered by the support enjoyed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the electioneering of the NDA in the Malabar region.

When no volatile situation existed in the locality, the large-scale preparation by the CPI(M) to unleash violence in the area was solely to throw off the general elections. The CPI(M)‘s efforts were all aimed at annihilating RSS-BJP workers, so that terrorism and terrorists could thrive, Mr. Surendran said.

The CPI(M)’s aim was to destroy the peace in the land to please the extremists. The visit by local CPI(M) leaders to the homes of those killed while making the bombs was a clear indicator of how CPI(M)’s higher-ups were linked to the Panoor bomb explosion.

Mr. Surendran said that the CPI(M) was trying to divert the public from the basic and livelihood issues of people by exhorting its cadres to take to agitation. He added that it was important that a comprehensive inquiry was conducted into the Panoor bomb explosions so that there was peace in the region.

The people would reject the CPI(M), which was not ready to give up violence, Mr. Surendran said.

