Remand prisoners flee from quarantine centre

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 July 2020 22:48 IST

Duo were awaiting test results

Two remand prisoners broke out of a jail quarantine centre in Varkala early on Sunday.

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have launched a search for Aneesh, 27, of Pallichal, Neyyattinkara, and Muhammed Shan, 18, of Chithara, Kollam, who managed to escape from the SR Medical College and Research Centre in Akathumuri that has doubled up as a jail COVID-19 first-line treatment centre to lodge prisoners who awaited their transfer to the District Prison in Poojappura while their swab samples were being tested.

While Aneesh had been arrested by the Naruvamoodu police under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) for his alleged involvement in anti-social activities, Muhammed Shan was recently arrested by the Pangode police on charge of vehicle theft. Both had undergone jail terms in the past.

Five days

According to Attingal Dy.SP S.Y. Suresh, the duo were lodged in the same room in the quarantine facility for nearly five days. They escaped after removing the ventilator glass pane in their bathroom around 2 a.m.

Teams formed

“They fled from the area on a motorcycle stolen from the premises of a lawyer’s house near the Kadakkavoor railway station. However, they were soon intercepted by a police team. This prompted them to abandon the vehicle and escape on foot through a narrow passage. Teams have been dispatched to apprehend the duo,” the officer said.