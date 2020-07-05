Remand prisoners flee from quarantine centre

Two remand prisoners broke out of a jail quarantine centre in Varkala early on Sunday.
The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have launched a search for Aneesh, 27, of Pallichal, Neyyattinkara, and Muhammed Shan, 18, of Chithara, Kollam, who managed to escape from the SR Medical College and Research Centre in Akathumuri that has doubled up as a jail COVID-19 first-line treatment centre to lodge prisoners who awaited their transfer to the District Prison in Poojappura while their swab samples were being tested.
While Aneesh had been arrested by the Naruvamoodu police under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) for his alleged involvement in anti-social activities, Muhammed Shan was recently arrested by the Pangode police on charge of vehicle theft. Both had undergone jail terms in the past.
Five days
According to Attingal Dy.SP S.Y. Suresh, the duo were lodged in the same room in the quarantine facility for nearly five days. They escaped after removing the ventilator glass pane in their bathroom around 2 a.m.
Teams formed
“They fled from the area on a motorcycle stolen from the premises of a lawyer’s house near the Kadakkavoor railway station. However, they were soon intercepted by a police team. This prompted them to abandon the vehicle and escape on foot through a narrow passage. Teams have been dispatched to apprehend the duo,” the officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath