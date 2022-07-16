Remand prisoner who escaped from custody held
A remand prisoner, who managed to escape from custody while he was taken to the court from Kannur jail, was arrested on Friday.
Ahmed Kabir, 25, escaped from the police custody on July 13.
Kasaragod District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena said that on the basis of a tip-off, a police team led by Vidyanagar Inspector Anoop Kumar arrested the accused.
