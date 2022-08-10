Remains of cannon found while clearing bush in Taliparamba

The cannon barrel, which was discovered protruding from the ground from a private land in Taliparamba, here on Wednesday | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

August 10, 2022 21:18 IST

Believed to be part of remains of Tipu Sultan’s period

A cannon barrel, probably used during Tipu Sultan’s time, was found in a private property at Chiravak near Taliparamba here on Wednesday. The iron barrel, which was found protruding from the earth, was discovered while bushes were being cleared in the property belonging to one Rajan. Advertisement Advertisement The cannon is believed to be part of remains of the period of Tipu Sultan, who had invaded the region. Ruins of Tipu’s fort had earlier been discovered on the upper reaches of the Kuppam river nearby. The cannon had earlier gone unnoticed as the area was covered by thick bushes and teak. The discovery has infused interest among people, and there is a strong demand to excavate the area with the help of the Archaeological Survey of India. The police have cordoned off the area.

