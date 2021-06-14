Remains from crematorium dumped on beach

KANNUR

14 June 2021 22:20 IST

Remains from the cremation of bodies at the Payyambalam crematorium, which is maintained by the Kannur Municipal Corporation, have been found dumped on the beach in a pit.

The remains, including bone fragments, burned wood, and ash were found on the beach. They were dumped in a place under the jurisdiction of the DTPC, which is in charge of maintaining the Payyambalam beach.

Soon after the news broke, Mayor T.O. Mohan visited the place. He said a few bags of ashes were dumped on the beach. However, there was an effort to implicate the corporation in this issue, he said.

“It seems the ashes and remains were dumped during the late night hours. The staff at the crematorium have not dumped the remains in the beach area and it is the work of anti-social elements, who are trying to create a problem here,” he said.

Mr. Mohan said there was some motive behind blaming the corporation for an incident that had nothing to do with the civic body. He demanded that action be taken against such persons who slandered the corporation.

A complaint has been lodged with the Chief Minister, the Minister for Local Self Government and the District Collector in this regard, he said.