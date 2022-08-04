Kerala

Remain vigilant against fake news, scribes told

Nandakumar T 6656 Thiruvananthapuram August 04, 2022 20:42 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 20:42 IST

Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau (PIB), V. Palanichamy has urged media correspondents to remain vigilant against fake news and paid news. Presiding over a regional media workshop organised by PIB in association with the Press Club, Pathanamthitta, he said the PIB would soon offer internship for journalism students in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Press Club president Sajith Parameswaran, who inaugurated the workshop, said local reporters had a key role to play in creating awareness about welfare schemes launched by the Union government like the e-sanjeevani online treatment facility.

Deputy Director, PIB, N. Devan and journalists from leading dailies addressed the gathering.

