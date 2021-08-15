Remain steadfast to dream of founding fathers: CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 August 2021 18:07 IST

Pinarayi Vijayan unfurls national flag as part of 75th Independence Day celebrations in the capital

Urging the nation to introspect on whether it has remained faithful to its founding ideals, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the country could achieve independence in the truest sense only when parliamentary democracy and Constitutional bodies functioned in line with their fundamental principles.

The nation must also remain steadfast to the dream of its founding leaders to progress as a secular, socialist and pluralistic society, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Vijayan was speaking after unfurling the national flag during the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Central Stadium on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also used the opportunity to lay stress on environmental protection. Opining that biodiversity conservation was tantamount to national security, Mr. Vijayan emphasised on the need to consider the ecology as an investment for the future.

The greatest challenge faced in environmental conservation is carbon emission from industries and motor vehicles. Considering the various hazards including climate change and pollution, the State government has focused its efforts on achieving carbon neutrality. Priority was being ensured to protect the nature even while undertaking developmental initiatives, Mr. Vijayan said.

Pointing out that the platinum jubilee of the country’s independence coincided with the 25th anniversary of the People’s Plan campaign in the State, the Chief Minister said Kerala has succeeded to a great extent in ensuring public participation in governance. Renewed efforts were being made to make decentralisation more effective.

Guard of honour

Mr. Vijayan inspected the guard of honour and received salute during the ceremonial parade held on the occasion. Anand R., Commandant of the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) II Battalion, was the parade commander, while Aji Charles, Assistant Commandant of the Special Armed Police, Thiruvananthapuram, was the second-in-charge.

Flowers were showered on the parade by an Indian Air Force helicopter when the Chief Minister unfurled the national flag. After delivering his address, Mr. Vijayan briefly interacted with some of the COVID-19 front line warriors who were invited to the event.

Platoons of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), KAP I Battalion, KAP III Battalion, Kerala Women Commandos, Thiruvananthapuram City Police, National Cadets Corps (NCC) Senior Division Army (boys) and Senior Wing Army (girls) marched during the parade. The bands of the Special Armed Police and KAP V Battalion were also part of the ceremony.

General Education and Labour Minister V. Sivankutty, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, Transport Minister Antony Raju, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, District Panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar, District Collector Navjot Khosa, City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay were among those who were present.