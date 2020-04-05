Kerala

Remain open, private hospitals told

To treat all diseases other than COVID-19

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has appealed to private hospitals to remain open and functional alongside government hospitals.

With several government hospitals in the State being converted to dedicated COVID-19 care hospitals, it was imperative that all private hospitals remained functional for the sake of the patients who might have various medical care requirements, she said.

Since accessibility was going to be a problem for most patients during the lockdown period, these hospitals should have a helpline facility for patients. Health workers and volunteers, with the help of police, should try to get patients to hospitals for medical treatment, she added.

