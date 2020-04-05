Remain open, private hospitals told

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has appealed to private hospitals to remain open and functional alongside government hospitals.
With several government hospitals in the State being converted to dedicated COVID-19 care hospitals, it was imperative that all private hospitals remained functional for the sake of the patients who might have various medical care requirements, she said.
Since accessibility was going to be a problem for most patients during the lockdown period, these hospitals should have a helpline facility for patients. Health workers and volunteers, with the help of police, should try to get patients to hospitals for medical treatment, she added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.