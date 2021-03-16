Rema is UDF candidate in Vadakara

Kozhikode

16 March 2021 23:22 IST

She will take on Manayath Chandran of LDF

It is Manayath Chandran of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) versus K.K. Rema of the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) in the Vadakara Assembly constituency in the coming Assembly election.

Uncertainty over the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the segment ended on Tuesday with the RMP declaring that Ms. Rema, wife of the slain party founder T.P. Chandrasekharan, will be its nominee backed by the former. It was RMP State secretary N. Venu who announced the decision at a press conference in the afternoon.

The RMP had earlier thought of nominating Mr. Venu for the polls. Ms. Rema too declared that she was not willing to throw her hat into the ring.

Though the UDF had indicated much earlier that it would back Ms. Rema’s candidature, the RMP was reportedly in two minds if the support was for her or the party. In the meantime, she tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and the party’s decision got delayed.

When the Congress declared its candidate list on Sunday, Vadakara was left out. On Monday, there were reports that Ms. Rema had again reiterated her stance. Following this, UDF convener M.M. Hassan said the Congress would field its own candidate from Vadakara if the RMP was not keen on nominating Ms. Rema.

Later, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, however, announced in Malappuram later in the night that he had spoken to her and that she was willing to contest the polls. Subsequently, the RMP State committee met on Tuesday and endorsed her candidature.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chennithala wrote on Facebook that it was the democratic responsibility of the UDF and the Congress to support Ms. Rema, who is coming forward to oppose the politics of violence perpetrated by the CPI(M).