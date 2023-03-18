Rema accuses Sachin Dev of maligning her on social media

March 18, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Vadakara MLA K.K. Rema has submitted a complaint with Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer and the Cyber Cell of Kerala Police against Balussery MLA K.M. Sachin Dev for “maligning her on social media.”

The Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader was injured in the scuffle outside the Speaker’s office on the Assembly premises on March 15. Having reportedly suffered a fracture on her right hand, Ms. Rema was admitted to the General Hospital where her injured hand was bound in a plaster cast.

She said Mr. Dev had accused her of feigning her injury in a post on his official Facebook page, which, she claimed, had been widely circulated by certain groups. She also attached a screenshot of the defamatory post with her complaint.

Ms. Rema told mediapersons that she was taken to the clinic in the Assembly complex after the ruckus with a swollen arm. After being provided a sling for her arm, she was referred to the General Hospital. An orthopaedician in the hospital had insisted that her hand be put in a plaster cast, she said.

‘Let govt. investigate’

“It is up to the Health Department to initiate an inquiry into the allegations if I had been provided a plaster cast despite being uninjured as claimed by the legislator and those supporting him. The circulation of confidential documents such as an X-ray image, purportedly of my hand, should also be brought under the ambit of the investigation,” Ms. Rema demanded.