Relook at policy of not sanctioning self-financing courses in aided colleges: Minister

The government will reconsider the policy of not sanctioning self-financing courses in aided colleges, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu has said.

Replying to a question by P.K. Basheer, Eranad MLA, on steps to sanction self-financing courses in aided colleges, during the question hour in the Assembly here on Thursday, Dr. Bindu said that earlier, an affidavit had been filed in the Supreme Court in connection with a case that self-financing courses would not sanctioned in aided colleges. However, that was being looked at again at the policy level in the current context. A final decision had not been taken yet, she said.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has historically opposed sanctioning self-financing courses in aided colleges. Pointing out that that the government owing to its current financial situation could not sanction aided courses, though it kept reiterating that new gen courses would be promoted, Mr. Basheer asked if there would be a change in the government policy.

Not only autonomous colleges but teachers also had been given directions that they had scope for designing 20% of the syllabus under the four-year undergraduate (UG) programme, she told Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Muvattupuzha MLA.

There was no red tape in starting institutions in the private sector, she said in a reply to Kovoor Kunjumon, Kunnathur MLA. The government believed there was need for more educational facilities. Focus was on knowledge translation, and any agency that was keen on starting such courses was welcome. The State would be transformed into an international knowledge hub.

The Technical Education department would organise an industry-academia-government conclave, she said in a reply to Mathew T. Thomas, Thiruvalla MLA, about steps to promote start-ups in higher education.

The government was actively promoting entrepreneurship by developing an innovation-incubation ecosystem in higher education institutions with the support of various agencies. Under the Young Innovators Programme, the government was providing financial support ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh to students who presented novel ideas. Mentoring and institutional support was being ensured through coordination of various agencies. Young innovator clubs had been formed in polytechnics and 450 techno-business incubators were functioning in the State as part of the Connect Career to Campus project.

Replying to Thomas K. Thomas, Kuttanad MLA, she recounted the steps being taken to prevent students from moving outside the State and attracting those from outside to the State such as implementation of four-year undergraduate programme, launch of new-generation courses, common exam calendar, research promotion at UG level and so on.

The government had spent ₹6,000 crore for the higher education sector in four years, the Minister said.