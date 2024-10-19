Relocation of settler farmers in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary in limbo

The alleged apathy of Forest and Revenue departments in executing the voluntary relocation project has cast a shadow over the lives of settler farmers and tribal families in 107 remote settlements within the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS).

The Kerala Forest Research Institute at Peechi conducted a survey nearly 16 years ago regarding the relocation of settlers under the voluntary resettlement project. It found that 10,604 people from 2,613 families across 111 settlements needed to be relocated. The survey identified 1,388 individuals from 880 families in 14 settlements for relocation in the first phase, at a cost of ₹88 crore.

The project, launched in 2011, had received annual funding from the Central government, which allowed it to progress smoothly until 2020, said N. Badusha, president of Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samiti.

The announcement of the resettlement package was a direct result of significant protests organised by farmers living within the forests, who demanded relocation.

So far, as many as 480 families across 10 hamlets have purchased land and constructed homes outside. However, Mr. Badusha said the project was yet to be completed in four hamlets —Chettyalathur in the Muthanga forest range and Pambumkolly, Manimunda and Puthur hamlets in the Sulthan Bathery range within the Sanctuary.

Mr. Badusha added that the challenges began to rise when the resettlement process reached Chettyalathur hamlet in the Muthanga range four years ago. Revenue officials unnecessarily intervened, creating various obstacles, said C. Sreedharan, a farmer in Chettyalathur. As a result, the resettlement in the hamlet remained incomplete, he said.

“Though 120 families have moved from the area, the resettlement processes for 105 individuals, who are heirs without homes in the settlement, as well as a portion of the indigenous population, and seven families with more land have not yet been finalised,” he added.

Four years had passed since the State Resettlement Monitoring Committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, approved a special package for the seven families with substantial agricultural land and requested a detailed project report. However, no progress had been made, Mr. Badusha said.

“Applications have been accepted from beneficiaries for resettlement in the hamlets of Puthur, Manimunda, and Pampumkolli, and the government has even deposited funds in the joint accounts of a few residents. However, the processes remain incomplete,” he said.

Further Central funding could only be accessed if the district administration submits a utilisation certificate for the funds previously allocated by the government, he added.

Farmers who have been waiting for resettlement for years now find themselves in dire straits, unsure of what to do as numerous families in the sanctuary remain in limbo. Prabhakaran, a farmer in Chettyalathur, warned that residents were planning to resume indefinite protests if the authorities failed to complete the relocation project in a time-bound manner.