Relocation of pipelines: water supply in Kozhikode to be disrupted for five days

Water supply to 13 grama panchayats and the Kozhikode Corporation will remain suspended for at least five days owing to the relocation of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) pipelines between Vengeri Junction and Malaparamba.

The 1,200-metre pipeline between the two junctions was discovered during excavation for the National Highway 66 development at Vengeri Junction earlier this year. The National Highways Authority of India had readied a ₹5-crore project to relocate the pipeline to the sidelines of the now widened road. The alternative lines have already been laid. However, water supply needs to be suspended for a few days to connect the new line with the old ones, so that the old one could be removed.

The overpass across NH66 at Vengeri Junction is only partly completed, and the pipeline relocation is necessary to carry out the remaining works.

Pumping from the Peruvannamuzhi reservoir was suspended on Monday evening, and the remaining water in the line was drained out. The new pipelines with a diameter of 1.5 metres will be connected to the old one at Vengeri Junction, near the Thadambattuthazham underpass, Florican Road and near Veda Vyasa School. The connecting work will be carried out simultaneously by expert workmen and is expected to be completed in five days.