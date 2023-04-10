Relocation of ‘Arikomban’ may spell trouble for government, says former IFS officer

April 10, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

Social Justice for International Civil Rights Council State president and retired IFS officer O. Jayarajan has expressed concern about the relocation of the wild elephant, ‘Arikomban’, from Santhampara village in Idukki to the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve in Palakkad district without proper authorisation from relevant authorities such as the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

“The decision may spell more trouble for the Kerala government,“ said Mr. Jayarajan, who has extensive experience in the Parambikulam sanctuary.

He said the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve, a 285 sq.km sanctuary, shared borders with Tamil Nadu’s Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Established in 1973, it encompasses the Sungam Range, a protected area since 1963. The sanctuary is an integral part of India’s Project Elephant Conservation programme, which offers it maximum conservation attention and protection as a tiger reserve.

Local communities, he said, had already expressed their disapproval, fearing that the unpredictable tusker’s presence could endanger the area’s tribal populations and settlers.

Furthermore, he said tourist camps and roads span across locations such as Anappady, Sungam, Thunakadavu, Parambikulam, Kuriarkutty, and Thellikal. Introducing a wild elephant with behavioural issues into the national reserve could spark unrelenting panic among visitors and locals alike, he added.

Mr. Jayarajan also highlighted the inherent risk to Arikomban who might be vulnerable to attacks from fellow elephants after being sedated and transported. Surprisingly, elephants possess an innate ability to navigate their migratory paths, akin to GPS applications. It might lead Arikomban to retrace its steps, following the convoy route back to its original location, and posing an added danger to local inhabitants, he said.

He urged the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) to implead in the case and petition the Kerala High Court to re-evaluate its order.

Mr. Jayarajan suggested considering training Arikomban as a ‘kumki’ elephant, which is a trained captive elephant used to manage wild elephants.

Although the High Court issued the order on April 5 based on the recommendations of the Committee of Experts, Mr. Jayarajan pointed out that the Wildlife Protection Act (1972) mandated the CWW to act in such situations.

However, it was understood that the court did not consult the CWW, Department of Forest and Wildlife, or the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, adding further uncertainty to Arikomban’s precarious future, Mr. Jayarajan said.