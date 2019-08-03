Reliving the trauma over and again

Trial in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases has turned out to be a nightmarish experience for both victims and judicial officers.

The proceedings in the case are held in-camera and access to the proceedings are restricted to the officials concerned, parents of victims, and lawyers representing both the prosecution and the defence.

The victim, who would be limping back to life after the attack, will have to repeatedly re-live the trauma during the collection of evidence by the police, medical examination by doctors, and recording of statements by judicial officers.

The recollection of memories often during the trial will add to the victim’s plight, said J. Sandhya, former member of the Kerala State Child Rights Commission.

In some cases, victims are forced to share the space in court halls with the accused. The quality of prosecution is also crucial for the effective conduct of the case, said Ms. Sandhya, who is practising as lawyer.

For judges too

The trial in POCSO cases is also taking its toll on the mental health and well being of judicial officers, judges say. “Serving in the POCSO Act court was one of the agonising phases of my life, and I often slipped into depression,” said a judicial officer.

“Every day, the plight of innocent children and the cruelties meted out to them come to you in its goriest details. During my three-year stint in the POCSO court, I had to take psychological counselling a couple of times to hold myself together,” he said.

On one occasion, recounted a woman judicial officer from Kozhikode, a child victim ran out of the witness box crying loudly during the trial. It was a heart-rending scene, which left everyone in tears, said the emotionally chalked official. “Earlier, when small children were brought in, I used to put them on the dais besides me and give toffees to make them comfortable. Later, I was forced to drop the practice after the defence lawyers objected to it,” she said.

“I always tried to make children comfortable in the courtroom by asking them to sing songs and tell stories. I also used to stock toffees for them,” a former POCSO judge from Ernakulam said.

Facilitation centres

A judicial officer from Thiruvananthapuram suggested setting up child facilitation centres for the victims from where their statements could be recorded by magistrates, evidences collected by the police, and medical examinations done by doctors. This way, one could avoid the child victim being taken to different places for the collection of evidences. If required, counselling could also be provided to the children at the centres, she suggested.

While setting up special courts, Ms. Sandhya said, care should be taken to create child-friendly courts. Barring the cloth screen that would be placed before the witness box, no facilities are available in the courts to make the victims comfortable, she added.