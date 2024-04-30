Religious terrorists set agenda for LDF, UDF in Kerala, says Krishnadas

April 30, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KANNUR

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive committee member P.K. Krishnadas on Tuesday said that the campaign agenda of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Lok Sabha elections was decided by a consortium of religious terrorists in Kerala.

Speaking to the media in Kannur, Mr. Krishnadas said there was extreme communal polarisation created by both the fronts in Kerala and organisations like the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) openly supported the UDF and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) declared their allegiance to the LDF.

He said banned organisations were telling people what they had to say in the elections through the LDF and the UDF, and favouring one front over the other depending on the constituency. Interestingly, these groups collaborated closely with both the fronts in areas where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had notable influence, he added.

