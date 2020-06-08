Kerala

Religious places gear up to receive the faithful

Guidelines for devotees announced; mosques to remain shut

Temples and churches have announced guidelines for devotees as religious institutions are gearing up to allow their entry from June 9.

In a circular sent to various churches, Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath asked vicars to strictly follow the guidelines of State and Union governments. Only 100 persons should be allowed at a time inside the church. A safe distance of 6 ft should be maintained between people.

The Diocese of Kannur has decided to open churches to devotees in Kannur and Kasaragod districts from Tuesday. Speaking to The Hindu, Bishop Alex Vadakumthala said 63 churches under the Kannur Diocese in the districts of Kannur and Kasaragod would be opened.

Entry to temple

Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple will open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the morning and 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. in the evening every day. Entry will be restricted through the East Nada of the temple, according to a press release by Devaswom manager.

Mosques to remain shut

All major mosques across the State will continue to remain closed for a few more weeks in spite of the government allowing them to reopen conditionally from Monday. All India Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar called upon people to exercise extreme vigil now as COVID-19 infection rate was reaching an explosive level.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama leaders Sayed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal and K. Alikutty Musliar said that mosques would be reopened only in accordance with government conditions.

(With inputs from Kannur and Malappuram bureaus)

