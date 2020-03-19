Religious leaders join hands with officials to combat pandemic

KALPETTA

19 March 2020 00:34 IST

All religious festivities in Wayanad district cancelled

Leaders of various religious organisations in the district on Wednesday promised their full support to the district administration to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the district.

The leaders said after a video conference of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that they would stand by the decision and directives of the government and district administration. All the festivities related to various religions had been cancelled as per the directions of the district administration, they said. Action would be taken against fake news and those who refused to obey the directives of the Health Department, District Police Chief R. Ilango said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has constituted special teams to execute preventive measures effectively against the spread of COVID -19 in the district. District Collector Adeela Abdulla, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, constituted the special teams under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Nine teams under a five-member district level-team, comprising the District Panchayat President, District Collector, District Police Chief, District Medical Officer, and Deputy Collector (disaster management) would execute the preventive measures.

Other teams such as auarantine management; checkpost management; manpower and vehicle management; team for monitoring migrant workers and various events; district level coordination and law and order; documentation; inter-district coordination; mobile squad and inter-district evacuation management teams would assist the district team. Ms. Abdulla said that the district administration would set up five corona care centres in the district soon .

As many as 389 persons have been quarantined in their homes, including 52 persons on Wednesday, in the district so far. Of the 29 samples sent for coronavirus test in the district, 13 were negative. The results of the remaining persons were yet to be received, Health department sources said.