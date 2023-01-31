ADVERTISEMENT

Religious harmony meet to be held in Kannur on February 11

January 31, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Global Indian Association (GIA), a conglomerate of Indians around the world, is organising the ‘Religious Harmony Political Conference’ in Kannur on February 11.

According to a press release, the conference is being organised in all States. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran will inaugurate the meet. GIA president Rajeev Joseph will preside over the function. Representatives of various political parties will participate in the conference.

A resolution aimed at strengthening secularism and democracy in the country to be submitted to the national leaders of all secular political movements will be presented at the conference.

Mr. Joseph said the conferences to be held across the country in the next one year would be a meeting place for all secular and democratic parties.

