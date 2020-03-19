Religious groups offer support to COVID-19 fight

Leaders of different religious faiths have extended full support to the government’s anti-COVID-19 drive.

Attending a videoconference with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the Collectorate here on Wednesday, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church of Malabar Joseph Mar Thoma announced the Church’s decision to fully abide by the directions issued by the government. He said all parishes of the Church had been directed to reduce the participation at various services to a maximum of 15 persons till March 31. Only family would be permitted to take part in funeral services. Churches should ensure that no person with symptoms of fever participated in the services.

The Metropolitan said the holy eucharist, consecration of new churches, and other Church functions had also been kept in abeyance till March 31. Meetings and excursions would be put off till Easter. The Metropolitan said he himself would avoid visitors during the period.

NSS, SNDP decision

At a meeting of religious leaders convened by District Collector P.B. Noohu at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor stadium at Pramadom, near here on Tuesday, the Nair Service Society representatives said it had decided to stop all its public programmes in the district till the administration gave the green signal.

The Knanaya Catholic Church representatives said most churches in Ranni skipped the Mass from last Sunday. A few churches conducted mass by involving a few church members last Sunday, they said.

Representatives of the SNDP Yogam said its units would not hold family and religious meet planned for March and April. The Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha too have cancelled its public programmes during the period.