Religious groups brace for COVID-19 challenges

Religious groups are bracing for COVID-19 challenges by modifying their practices as the disease spreads across the globe.

The devotees of Mata Amrithanandamayi, popularly known as the hugging saint, are now being screened for fever before letting them being embraced by her. Christian churches may avoid the practice of the faithful kissing the forehands of bishops as it could be a risky affair.

However, the Mata is continuing her distinctive practice of hugging the devotees at a time when many world nations have issued health advisories for reducing bodily contacts for reducing the spread of the disease.

Screening on

The screening of devotees for fever began recently in the wake of the outbreak of the disease. Two volunteers record the temperature of the visitors and health reports are send to the district heath authorities daily.

The number and details of the foreigners who visit the ashram are also communicated to the authorities, said the Math authorities.

“These days, Amma is meeting around 2,000 devotees a day and she embraces every devotee. Amma has not stopped the practice of hugging her devotees and is unlikely to stop it,” they said.

Dip in visitors

“The turnout of devotees is less these days as Amma would be usually travelling outside the State during these months. The number of foreigners has dropped significantly following the travel restrictions imposed by various countries,” a Math official said.

There are around 5,000 people present at the Math and its affiliate institutions at any given time. However, the Math is fully prepared to meet any eventuality. Health awareness and monitoring programmes are being held regularly, he said.

However, public health experts had flagged the practice of hugging as a highly risky gesture as the disease could spread through contact.

Advisories issued

Recently, the Kollam district administration and the district health authorities had advised the Math authorities to follow safe practices, including avoiding close contacts.

Abdul Nasar, Kollam District Collector, said the administration cannot ask people to avoid hugging each other or shaking hands until the government issues such orders.

However, people have been generally asked to follow practices to reduce contacts and hugging is one such practice that could be avoided. The administration is reviewing the situation, he said.

Fr. Antony Thalachelloor, the secretary of the Media Commission of Syro-Malabar Church, said the practice of kissing the forehand of the priests, a feudal leftover, has comedown drastically. If the health authorities issues advisories against the custom, it would be stopped, he said.