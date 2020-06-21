Relief to family as injured havildar calls home

After a harrowing week, family members of Vishnu M. Nair, a havildar in the Indian Army, are a relieved lot. Mr. Nair, 34, hailing from Nadakkavu, near Chettikulangara in Mavelikara, who sustained serious injuries in a face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15-16, is recuperating at a medical facility in Ladakh.

His wife Preetha says the family received a call from the Army unit, several hours after the media broke news of the clash, informing that her husband was injured in Tuesday’s attack. “It was a distressing message and we could not contact him immediately. Later, he telephoned me from the hospital. On Saturday, we talked to him through a video call and he reassured us that he is slowly recovering from the injuries,” says his wife.

Fracture

She says her husband has not yet divulged details of the attack or injuries. “He told us that they (Chinese) assaulted him very badly. He sustained a fracture in his left arm and bruises on his face, right hand and other parts of the body. He was seen wrapped in a blanket in the video call. It is not possible for us to contact him. Only way we can talk or see him is when he makes a call with the help of his officers. It is not yet known when he will be discharged and return home,” Ms. Preetha says.

Vishnu visited his wife, two children and mother Indiramma at their home at Nadakkavu seven months ago. Indiramma says that her son has suffered all the pain to protect the country. “It was hurtful, but happy to know that he is recovering,” she says.

16 years’ service

Mr. Vishnu joined the Indian Army 16 years ago. After serving several years in Bihar, he was transferred to the dizzy heights of the Siachen Glacier last year. In May, following the stand-off between India and Chinese troops in Galwan, he was posted there.