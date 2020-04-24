Relief for three more persons

Three COVID-19 patients, including a 62-year-old woman, were cured of the disease and got discharged from hospital isolation wards, reducing the number of patients in the district to three, on Friday.

The senior citizen from Vadasserikkara, near Ranni, had contracted the disease from her relatives who came from Italy. She tested negative for the viral infection on Friday. The previous test of her throat swab too was negative. She was given a warm send-off by the District Hospital staff after 46 days at the isolation ward. Health Minister K.K. Shylaja congratulated the hospital staff for their service.

Also discharged

Two men who came from abroad were the other two patients who were cured of the disease and got discharged from the General Hospital on Friday. As of now, only three patients remain at the General Hospital here, besides four others with symptomatic fever admitted to the District Hospital in Kozhencherry. No new COVID-19 case has been reported from any part of the district on Friday. At present, only 426 persons, 382 of them who came from other States and 44 contacts of the infected persons, have been home quarantined. A total of 161 persons, including the 14 cured patients, got discharged from isolation wards as on Friday.