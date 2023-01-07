Relief for many as restrictions on construction activity around Pangode military camp relaxed

January 07, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Bringing relief to hundreds of families owning land in the vicinity of the Pangode Military camp, the Defence Ministry has eased restrictions imposed on construction activity as well as maintenance work on existing buildings within 100 metres of the camp boundary. Among those affected were those owning land in the wards of Pangode, Tirumala, Poojappura and PTP Nagar. Nanma Koottayma, a collective of residents’ associations in the region, has been organising protests for the past few years demanding relaxation of restrictions.

The issue began with a circular issued on May 18, 2011, which imposed restrictions on construction near military camps. For construction within 100 metres of the camp, the camp authorities had to give No Objection Certificates (NOC). Following uproar from places near military camps in various parts of the country, the Defence Ministry amended the guidelines for NOC in 2016. The restrictions were limited to 10 metres for 193 military camps and to 50 metres for 149 stations. But, Pangode did not figure on both these lists. Only Kannur was included from Kerala.

The fresh guidelines issued by the Defence ministry late in December last year, the restrictions in constructions have been reduced from 100 metres to 50 metres. In case of constructions coming up within 50 metres, if the Station Commander feels that it could be a security hazard, the case should be referred to the next higher authority. If the higher authority is also convinced, the Station Commander may convey its objections to the local body or State government agencies. If the local body or the agencies do not take cognisance of the said objection, it can be taken up with higher authorities.

With the latest guidelines coming into force, the restrictions in construction or maintenance will not be applicable to a majority of the houses and plots owned by residents here. At one time, more than 500 building permit applications as well as applications for house numbers for those who had completed construction were pending at the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation due to the restrictions. More than 200 applications of LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) and Pradhan Manthri Awaz Yojana (PMAY) housing project beneficiaries were also pending. Quite a few who had availed loans to buy the land and construct a house were paying the EMIs, even though they were unable to begin house construction.

Following protests, the State government as well as politicians from various parties had intervened in the issue to get the restrictions amended.