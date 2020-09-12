Relief for Corporation as occupancy falls at FLTCs

12 September 2020 17:49 IST

The civic body was incurring huge expenses for running eight of these centres

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Even as the COVID-19 caseload in the city continues to climb steadily, with minor blips once in a while, the city Corporation temporarily closed down two of its COVID first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) as more of the asymptomatic patients are opting for home care. The institutional quarantine centres meant for quarantining those returning from other States and overseas are also having less occupancy, thus reducing some of the burden on the local body.

The Corporation had initially identified 19 buildings for FLTCs, with a bed capacity of 1,925. Out of these, eight became functional. In the initial days, most of these were close to full capacity. However, with the recent change in protocols, health workers were allowed to opt for home care if they were found to be asymptomatic. Later, with more people opting for this and an increase in the number of those testing negative, this number began decreasing. As on Saturday, there were 560 asymptomatic patients across six FLTCs.

Advertising

Advertising

The civic body had earlier temporarily closed down the FLTCs in Ponnthura and Beemapally after all of the occupants tested negative and with no new occupants.

The running of the FLTCs and institutional quarantine centres has been an enormous financial burden on the Corporation, as it had to find enough funds for ensuring food and other facilities for those staying there. The Corporation had appointed its staff, including junior health inspectors, as charge officers in the FLTCs in three shifts of eight hours each. In addition, cleaning staff are also being deployed at a rate of one for every 10 beds. With some of them testing positive in the initial days, the Corporation was staring at a manpower shortage too.

“Only asymptomatic patients were taken to FLTCs. Most of them tested negative after seven days and returned home. We had to open up to eight FLTCs when the numbers peaked,” said a health official.

In the 11 institutional quarantine centres, there are only fewer than 100 occupants as on Saturday. Those returning from abroad or other States now have the option of home quarantine. Some of the institutional quarantine centres are now being occupied by the health workers of the Corporation who cannot return home after pandemic-related work in the field.