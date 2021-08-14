Relief for bus operators

Exemption from tax for April-June

Stage carriers and contract carriages will be exempted from paying motor vehicle tax for the April-June quarter, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

While this means loss in revenue for the government, it will bring a measure of relief to bus operators who are in dire financial straits due to the pandemic, the Minister informed the Assembly on Friday.

The tax exemption for auto, taxi operators will be examined. As an additional measure, the government is extending the 4% interest loan subsidy scheme announced for traders to vehicle operators also. Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Scheme workers who have worked for 75 days will be paid ₹1,000 for Onam. Last year, the criterion was 100 days, but the working days were lower this year due to COVID-19. The Assembly passed the Appropriation Bill on Friday. Speaker M.B. Rajesh also announced the formation of an ad hoc committee for examining and recommending timely revisions to the Assembly rules and procedures.

The Assembly adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing the second session of the 15th Kerala Assembly to an end.

The session met for 17 days for discussing and voting on the demands for grants in the 2021-22 Budget. The Kerala Finance Bill, 2021, and the Kerala Appropriation Bill, 2021, were passed. The Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution demanding the Centre to withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021.