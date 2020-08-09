Relief camps opened in Kollam district

The police evacuating families from Kaliyikkal in Kollam coast, which is battered by sea erosion every rainy season.

KOLLAM

09 August 2020 23:28 IST

252 people from 65 families moved to four relief camps

The district administration has shifted 252 people from 65 families to the four relief camps opened at different places following incessant rains.

The camp at Government UP School, Mylakkad, opened on August 8 has two families while John F Kennedy Memorial High School at Ayanivelikulangara accommodates maximum people.

A total of 195 persons from 45 families including 105 men, 75 women and 15 children were shifted to the school. Other camps at Sree Vidyadhiraja College of Arts and Science, Karunagappally and Vimala Hridaya HSS for Girls, Pattathanam are providing shelter to 13 and five families respectively, sources said.

Twenty three houses were partially damaged in the district on Sunday due to the rains. The loss is estimated at ₹8.5 lakh and Kottarakara taluk suffered maximum damages.