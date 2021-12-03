Relief camps for residents opened

5 shutters of Mullaperiyar open

After closing all spillway shutters but one by 10 a.m. after the water level fell to 141.80 ft, Tamil Nadu on Friday opened four spillway shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam by 3.30 p.m. following an increase in inflow.

By 9 p.m., the five shutters were raised to 60 cm, releasing 4,008.7 cusecs to the Periyar.

Meanwhile, the Idukki administration opened 20 relief camps in the downstream areas of Mullaperiyar when the water level reached the upper rule level of 142 ft at 5 p.m. Revenue authorities said people, instead of waiting for warning, should move to relief camps when the water level increased in the Periyar.

No assurance from T.N.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine visited the areas and evaluated the situation there. He said the government did not get any assurance from Tamil Nadu over prior information regarding opening of shutters at night. He said all arrangements were in place to evacuate people if Tamil Nadu released more water from the dam. The Irrigation department had again sent a letter to Tamil Nadu highlighting the issue.

The Chief Minister had on Thursday written to his Tamil Nadu counterpart raising the State’s concerns.

Water released at night

From 2.30 a.m. to 3.30 a.m. on Thursday, ten of the 13 spillway shutters were raised to 60 cm to release 8,017.40 cusecs into the Periyar. This was the highest quantum of water being released to the Periyar this year. On Tuesday, nine spillway shutters were opened and around 5,600 cusecs was released between 2.30 a.m. and 6.30 a.m.

The water level in the Idukki reservoir slowly increased after the release of water from Mullaperiyar. The water level at 4 p.m. on Thursday was 2,400.50 ft and 2,400.68 ft on Friday.