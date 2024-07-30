ADVERTISEMENT

Relief camp opened in Thalassery; Kannur Collector calls for strict vigilance

Published - July 30, 2024 06:28 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

With continued heavy rain lashing Kannur, District Collector Arun K. Vijayan has called for heightened vigilance and special attention to landslip-prone areas. The directive was issued during an online meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority.

Following severe weather, a relief camp has been opened at the Kathirur cyclone shelter in Thalassery taluk. The Thalassery tahsildar said 13 people, including two children, had taken refuge in the camp.

In Iritty taluk, five families were shifted to relatives’ homes following a rock-slip near the Chavassery post office. The Iritty tahsildar said about 50 families were shifted to the homes of relatives due to heavy rain, and no additional relief camps were opened in the district beyond Thalassery taluk.

Traffic disruptions were reported, with the Nedumpoyil-Mananthavady pass developing cracks. The Public Works department (Roads) has suggested that vehicles going to Mananthavady be diverted via Palchuram Road until further notice.

The Collector stressed the need for continuous monitoring and proactive measures to ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas.

