Relief as two admitted to Kannur Government Medical College test negative for Nipah

Published - August 26, 2024 03:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons who were were admitted to the Kannur Government Medical College on Friday with the symptoms of Nipah were tested negative for the virus on Sunday. Tests, including TrueNat and RT-PCR, confirmed that the sample results were negative for Nipah, said Dr. K. Sudeep, Hospital Superintendent.

The patients from Mattanur were admitted to the hospital with high fever and severe vomiting, triggering concern. The district medical officer (DMO) had contacted the medical college, seeking to transfer them due to suspected Nipah virus infection. Responding swiftly, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Sarin and the hospital control room initiated crisis measures.

Dr. Sudeep said that with the upcoming critical care block, the hospital would be better equipped to manage patients suffering from highly infectious diseases.

