Relic of saint installed at SB college

Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam here on Wednesday led the installation service of the relic of St.John Berchmans at the Christuraja chapel on the premises of SB College, Changanassery. The relic, brought in from Rome, was handed over to the Archbishop by Fr. Jiji Puthuveettikalam, a member of the Pontifical Ecumenical Commission. It was later taken to the college in a procession and was installed on a specially made seat in the chapel. The relic is being installed here as part of the 100th year celebrations of the college.