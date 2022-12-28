Reliance Jio’s 5G services launched in Thiruvananthapuram city

December 28, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Reliance Jio launched its 5G services in the capital city on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had launched Jio’s True 5G services in the State in Kochi city on December 20. Starting December 28, Jio users in Thiruvananthapuram will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost.

To get 5G services customers do not need to change their SIM cards. They need a Jio 5G network compatible 5G handset and 5G network availability in their area and should be on a valid active plan of ₹239 or higher for prepaid or should be a post-paid user. In a press release, Jio said that it had a stand-alone 5G architecture with zero dependency on 4G network. It had a mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.