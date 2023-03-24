Relentless vigil to beat back the blaze

March 24, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - PALAKKAD/MALAPPURAM

The entire forest staff in Palakkad and Malappuram districts, which are home to some of the highly sensitive and protected zones of forest and wildlife in the State, are on high alert against wildfires as summer has begun to show its sultry face.

However, the sporadic showers that several areas witnessed in the past week have brought cheers to them. Although the blazes in areas such as Dhoni, Akathethara, and Elival in Palakkad forest division had given some reason for concern three weeks ago, forest officials said that the fire was under control.

According to Sreenivas Kurra, Divisional Forest Officer, Palakkad, there was a dry spell of two-and-a-half months since December and that dryness facilitated the recent blazes in Palakkad forests. “But the recent rains, though small, have brought much solace to the woods,” said Mr. Kurra.

The steep hilly terrain and the constant wind blowing through the Palakkad Gap have been rendering it tough for Mr. Kurra and his team to manage the fire. But the effective deployment of fire-watchers and forest staff with several counter-measures helped contain the fires in Palakkad region.

“We created effective fire-breaks and counter-fires whenever a fire was reported. Apart from the regular staff on duty, we deployed about 60 fire-watchers. Using beaters and blowers, they managed the fires effectively,” said Mr. Kurra.

As preventive measures, about a 70-km-long fire-break or fire-belt was made in Palakkad division. A safe boundary wall was set to prevent the spread of fires by implementing controlled burning of 500 hectares.

Forest officials say that almost all forest fires are man-made. With the temple festivals peaking in summer, the fire alert too is very high on forest fringes. Incidence of people setting forestland on fire out of vindictiveness is also on the rise. Two such cases have been booked in Palakkad this summer.

The Silent Valley National Park did not suffer this year as much as it suffered last year. Only a few sporadic cases were reported. Silent Valley Wildlife Warden S. Vinod said that 40-odd fire watchers were deployed for the summer.

“The core area of Silent Valley is well protected. So far, we never had any fire threat in the core area. However, some buffer areas with human habitation are vulnerable,” said Mr. Vinod.

He said apart from the fire-lines and controlled burning, biomass was removed from large areas that had witnessed fires last year. However, according to Mr. Vinod, 5.2-metre-wide fire-lines are often ineffective in preventing fires from spreading in areas that are steep.

The Silent Valley National Park on Wednesday reopened for the public after repairing its roads. The road to Sairandhri, the gateway of Silent Valley, was concrete-paved for wheel tracks.

Fires have not spared Nenmara, Mannarkkad and Attappady, and Nilambur regions too. But they were controlled before they could swell. Nilambur South Divisional Forest Officer Praveen P. said that only three hectares were burnt in wildfire at different places. He said about 50 personnel were deployed to prevent fire in summer.

