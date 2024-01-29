Relentless resistance against injustice need of the time: Prakash Raj

January 29, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Thrissur

Relentless questioning of injustice is the only way to resist the right-wing assault on democracy, actor-activist Prakash Raj has said.

Speaking on ‘Art and Democracy’ at the International Literature Festival of Kerala here on Monday, he said history would not pardon those silent against oppressions and injustice.

“Power comes from those who are governed. We, the people, gave them power. Let us ask them questions. Those who are in power will bring God and religion to divert attention from the serious issues of poverty, joblessness, and conflicts. We need to realise that we are the eternal Opposition party,” he said.

“We are living in a time where propaganda is replacing art. Society has been used to injustice. A sense of insensitiveness prevails in society. The horrors of Palestine or tears of Manipur people no longer hurt us,” he said.

“United protest will definitely threaten the power centres. The farmers’ struggle has shown that to us. When farmers came together for their rights, the Prime Minister had to withdraw the controversial laws.”

Responding to a question about celebrities parading along with Sangh Parivar forces, he said selfishness was the only motive behind their action. “They have to be in their comfort zone. They don’t have empathy or humanity. They are scared of changes or protests. They don’t want to take any risk.”

He called upon the youth to use the power of social media to raise their voices. “If they can convert a lie into truth by telling it a hundred times, why can’t we tell the truth a hundred times?”

“Festivals such as ILFK are platforms to protest and raise your voices against oppression and injustice,” he said.

In another session of conversation with film critic C.S. Venkiteswaran on ‘Art of the Cinema’, eminent filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan said corporates had taken over art and culture now. “The talent of a filmmaker lies in how he reflects the social life in his movie,” he said.

In all 20 sessions , including seminars on ‘Democracy and women’s participation’, ‘Women’s theatre’, ‘Novels and films’, and lectures by Sunil P. Elayidam and PN. Gopikrishnan enriched the second day of the festival. The second day concluded with a Kathakali performance by artistes from Kerala Kalamandalam.

