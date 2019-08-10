Relentless rain wreaks havoc in Kasaragod

Torrential rain wreaked havoc in several parts of Kasaragod on Friday causing damage to crops and properties to the tune of ₹3.92 crore.

According to reports, the situation remains grim with the overflowing Thejaswini river causing flooding in several parts of the district. Several people have been relocated to safer places and relief camps. As many as 10 houses were partially damaged in the heavy rain and gale on Friday.

At Achamthuruthi near Neeleswaram, a portion of a pedestrian bridge got washed away. At West Eleri, the Chaithravahini river overflowed. A few families in the coastal areas of Kumbala and Cherankai were shifted to relatives’ houses as the sea turned rough.

According to officials, 14 persons from three families were shifted to a relief camp at Udumbanthala. Four members of a family were moved to a farm house at Parappa. Four houses were damaged in Hosdurg taluk as uprooted trees fell on them. As many as 50 families at Kayyur and Pookode were shifted to relatives’ homes as their houses were flooded.

At Klayikkode, 14 families were moved to relatives’ houses. A car parked on the roadside at Parole was damaged when an uprooted tree fell on it. However, no one was injured. Four families at Ashokachal were shifted to safer locations. Power supply was disrupted in several places as electricity lines got snapped after trees fell on them.

Rescue operations are being coordinated by officials of Revenue, police and Fire and Rescue Service departments and local bodies. Along with volunteers, fishermen specially trained in rescue activities were also pressed into service.

The relief and rescue work is being coordinated by District Collector D. Sajith Babu. In view of the declaration of red alert in the district, disaster management co-ordination in all the four taluks in the district is done by Deputy Collectors.

The officials are Additional District Magistrate N. Devidas (Kasaragod - 9447726900), Deputy Collectors P.R. Radhika (Manjeswaram taluk - 8547616041), A.K. Ramendran (Hosdurg - 8547616042), and K. Ravikumar (Vellarikkundu - 85476 16043).