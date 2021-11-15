Relentless rain leaves a mark on rivers, roads

Vehicles to Sabarimala being diverted; holiday today for schools, colleges in three districts

With rain showing no signs of abating, several parts of Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha continued to reel under a flood situation on Monday.

District Collectors of Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta have declared holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in their respective areas on Tuesday too.

Inflow to all major rivers, including the Manimala, Pampa, and Achencoil, has decreased though the rivers remained above the danger level. Most roads remained waterlogged. Floodwater entered more areas of the Upper Kuttanad region, necessitating the evacuation of more families to relief camps.

As on Monday evening, Pathanamthitta had 69 relief camps, which together accommodated 2,410 persons from 740 families, while in Alappuzha 619 persons were accommodated in 26 camps. Kottayam has seven camps that accommodated 187 persons.

NDRF team

Health Minister Veena George, who assessed the flood situation in Pathanamthitta during the day, said safety of Sabarimala pilgrims would be ensured. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been positioned at Kulanada while two more teams are slated to reach the district soon.

Efforts are on to purify the water in the Pampa, which flows turbulently, while the storage capacity in the various reservoirs, including the Kakki and the Pampa, was being constantly monitored.

The heavy rain in the high ranges has rendered most roads in the Konni-Achencoil region, which forms part of the Sabarimala pilgrimage circuit, unnavigable. The run-off water from the upper reaches also caused traffic disruptions, following which the police diverted vehicles, including those bound to Sabarimala to alternative routes.

New routes

As per the new regulations, pilgrims from Punalur or Pathanapuram are required to use the Wakayar-Poonkavu-Mallassery Mukku- Kumbazha road, as the route from Vettoor via Kumbazha-Konni remains blocked. The vehicles can then proceed to Sabarimala via Mylapra and Mannarakulanji.

As the Adoor-Pathanamthitta route or Kodumon road remains blocked, vehicles can proceed via Adoor, Pandalam, Kulanada, Elavumthitta, Omalur, Pathanamthitta road, Elavumthitta and Kozhencherry. The pilgrims are directed to go through Kulanada, Mezhuveli, Elavumthitta, Kozhencherry, and Ranni to avoid disruptions at Kochalummoodu and Pandalam roads.

Worst-hit area

The Upper Kuttanad region, a low-lying area that extends across the Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts, is the worst-hit area in this spell of rain. Northern Kuttanad, in the downstream of Kottayam, too witnessed heavy flooding as paddy in several acres of land remained submerged