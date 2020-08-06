Relentless rain forecast till Sunday

Reduction in rainfall expected after Monday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the State till Sunday.

A second low pressure area is likely to take shape over the westcentral and northern parts of the Bay of Bengal around Sunday. Nevertheless, a reduction in rainfall over Kerala is expected after Monday, according to the Met Centre here.

The central and northern districts of the State can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday, according to the IMD forecast A red alert has been issued for Malappuram for Friday as the district is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall (above 20.4 cm in 24 hours). Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Orange alerts have been issued for these districts.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast for all districts, except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, on Saturday. Idukki is likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall. Orange alerts have been issued for 12 districts. Orange alerts have been issued for the northern districts and Idukki for Sunday as well.