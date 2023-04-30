ADVERTISEMENT

Release of shipping crew held in Nigeria likely soon

April 30, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Among the crew of very large crude carrier Heroic Idun, 16 are from India

The Hindu Bureau

The release of 26 crew members, including 16 from India, of very large crude carrier Heroic Idun looks likely soon.

Reports reaching here say that the Nigerian court dealing with the case is likely to give a favourable verdict later this week. Among the 16 Indian crew, three are from Kerala. Of them, two are from Kochi and one is from Kollam.

The vessel was seized by the Equatorial Guinea navy personnel on August 12, 2022 alleging crude oil smuggling. The vessel and crew were later taken to a Nigerian port, where they have been held since then while authorities from India opened negotiations with the African country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Matilda, wife of Sanu Jose from Kadavanthra, who is among the crew held in Nigeria, said reports reaching here were saying that the sailors were now free of any charges and a favourable verdict was expected. Mr. Sanu Jose has been employed in the shipping industry since 2006.

Another fortnight

Sources in one of the organisations engaged in providing support to families of the crew said that the formalities and documentation had to be completed before the crew were released. It is expected to take about a fortnight’s time for the completion of these works.

Other than Indians, there are eight Sri Lankans, a Polish and a Filipino national among the crew. The organisation engaged in supporting the families and crew were in touch with the sailors till they were taken over by the Nigerian armed forces. It appeared that the mobile phones of the crew were confiscated later, sources added.

While seizure of the crude oil carrier is considered part of tough measures by the Nigerian government against oil theft, detention of crew has been described as an instance of criminalisation of seafarers and abuse of their rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US