Release of shipping crew held in Nigeria likely soon

April 30, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The release of 26 crew members, including 16 from India, of very large crude carrier Heroic Idun looks likely soon.

Reports reaching here say that the Nigerian court dealing with the case is likely to give a favourable verdict later this week. Among the 16 Indian crew, three are from Kerala. Of them, two are from Kochi and one is from Kollam.

The vessel was seized by the Equatorial Guinea navy personnel on August 12, 2022 alleging crude oil smuggling. The vessel and crew were later taken to a Nigerian port, where they have been held since then while authorities from India opened negotiations with the African country.

Matilda, wife of Sanu Jose from Kadavanthra, who is among the crew held in Nigeria, said reports reaching here were saying that the sailors were now free of any charges and a favourable verdict was expected. Mr. Sanu Jose has been employed in the shipping industry since 2006.

Another fortnight

Sources in one of the organisations engaged in providing support to families of the crew said that the formalities and documentation had to be completed before the crew were released. It is expected to take about a fortnight’s time for the completion of these works.

Other than Indians, there are eight Sri Lankans, a Polish and a Filipino national among the crew. The organisation engaged in supporting the families and crew were in touch with the sailors till they were taken over by the Nigerian armed forces. It appeared that the mobile phones of the crew were confiscated later, sources added.

While seizure of the crude oil carrier is considered part of tough measures by the Nigerian government against oil theft, detention of crew has been described as an instance of criminalisation of seafarers and abuse of their rights.