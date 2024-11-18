Release of Kerala man on death row from Saudi jail delayed as Riyadh court postpones verdict

The family of Abdul Rahim from Kodampuzha in Kozhikode district of Kerala, who has been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for the last 18 years, is devastated following the Riyadh court’s decision to postpone the hearing of his discharge petition for another two weeks. His mother Fathima and brother Nazir told reporters on Monday (November 18, 2024) that they were disappointed and expressed their worry over the delay.

Meanwhile, the committee formed to offer legal aid to Mr. Rahim has petitioned the court for an earlier date than December 8, 2024 on which the case is to be heard again.

Mr. Rahim was sentenced to death in 2006 for the murder of a 15-year-old Saudi boy, the son of his sponsor. After 18 years, the family of the victim had granted him pardon after receiving a blood money of ₹34 crore, which relieved Mr. Rahim from death sentence. But the final decision on his release will be based on the court’s judgment, which was expected on Sunday (November 17).

The details in the affidavit submitted by the prosecution are considered to be the reason for the postponement of the hearing. The prosecution had submitted Mr. Rahim’s confession, statement of the second accused Nazeer against Mr. Rahim, statements of the investigating officers, forensic findings, medical reports and autopsy report as evidence to suggest that the murder was pre-planned.

However, Mr. Rahim, in his statement, said it was accidental and that he had no animosity towards the boy. The differently abled boy allegedly spit at him several times while Mr. Rahim tried to defend himself, while accidentally dislodging the equipment that helped the boy breathe, leading to his death.

The court, after analysing the prosecution’s affidavit, sought time to study it well before delivering a verdict.

Not being a habitual offender and that there were no other cases against him are expected to come in favour of Mr. Rahim.

