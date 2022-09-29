Release Lakshadweep CPI leaders, Binoy Viswam tells Centre

He writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 29, 2022 20:25 IST

Communist Part of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswom, MP, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw the cases registered against three CPI leaders of Lakshadweep and release them.

CPI Lakshadweep Secretary C. T.  Najmudheen, and two party Lakshadweep committee members K. K. Naseer and Sayed Ali Biraikkal were arrested during their scheduled meeting with the advisor to the Lakshadweep Administrator on September 26. The party leaders went to meet the official to discuss the closing down of Bitra Island and shifting of people to nearby Chetlat Island. The issues related to the shortage of vessels were also discussed.

However, during the meeting, the official lost his cool and summoned the police to arrest the CPI leaders, said Mr. Viswam in the letter.

The arrest of the party leaders was an act of abuse of power by the official and in violation of the democratic ethos and Constitutional values. The cases shall be withdrawn and the arrested released from the custody immediately, said Mr. Viswam.

