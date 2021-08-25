Relaxed curbs prove costly as cases spike

TPR is 12.9% as 1,435 people test positive

The lessening of the curbs that were necessitated by the pandemic and the growing rush in public places during the recent festivities have seemingly begun to reflect on the COVID-19 caseload in Thiruvananthapuram district.

On a day when its test positivity rate shot up to 12.9%, the district authorities have gone to the extent of urging festival-goers to get themselves tested. As many as 1,435 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday to register the highest single-day spike since June 30.

While 1,087 people recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours, the active caseload stood at 9,677. The district’s death toll also rose to 3,487 after nine recent deaths were attributed to the disease.

Among the fresh cases, local transmission of the infection is said to become a cause for 1,346 cases. Three health care workers have also tested positive. As many as 1,959 people were ordered to go into quarantine.

Consequent to the steady rise in COVID-19 cases, District Medical Officer K.S. Shinu appealed to those who participated in gatherings during Muharram and Onam to go in for testing. In addition, those experiencing fatigue, headache, cough, fever, body ache and throat pain must remain in room quarantine without fail after subjecting themselves for tests.

Exhorting them to consider testing as their responsibility, the official urged them to contact health workers close to their homes for the purpose. Dr. Shinu said the early detection of the infection would enable timely medical intervention and also prevent the possibility of viral transmission.

Those who had taken part in gatherings must adhere to the relevant COVID-19 norms within their homes. Special care must be ensured for elderly people, children, and pregnant women.

Additional District Magistrate E. Muhammed Safeer, who has been officiating as District Collector in Navjot Khosa’s absence, declared Nanniyode ward in Nanniyode grama panchayat as a containment zone. The existing containment zone restrictions in Valiyathura ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Pullayil ward in Pulimath grama panchayat have been withdrawn.