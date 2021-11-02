Relaxations in COVID-19 guidelines for Sabarimala visit

PATHANAMTHITTA

02 November 2021 18:12 IST

New norms issued by Kerala Health Department stipulate that devotees who have booked slots for darsan are required to carry either a certificate of full vaccination or COVID negative certificate of RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of the visit

The Kerala Health Department has relaxed the COVID-19 safety guidelines stipulated for Sabarimala pilgrims. As per the new rule, devotees who have booked slots for darsan are required to carry either a certificate of full vaccination or COVID negative certificate of RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of the visit, said N. Vasu, president, Travancore Devaswom Board. Advertising Advertising