Relaxations for festival

Thiruvananthapuram

16 July 2021 23:17 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday eased the lockdown regulations in the State on July 18, 19, and 20 in the run-up to Bakrid on July 21.

Retail shops can remain open in all pandemic zones except in the high-spread ‘D’ category, where the TPR is higher than 15%, till 8 p.m on July 18, 19, and 20. These include textiles, electronic shops, fancy stores, footwear shops, and jewellery. Provision stores, meat, milk, fish, fruit and vegetable vendors can open for business as usual.

Advertising

Advertising