Relaxation in housing project guidelines

Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY)-LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) project can now breathe easy on the concerns whether they would violate the strict guidelines regarding the floor area of the houses.

The State Government has now made it clear that the entire beneficiary amount can be approved even for those beneficiaries who have constructed houses in areas larger than that specified in the guidelines. This will be applicable for local bodies in the urban and rural areas.

Confusion

The confusion regarding areas has been a concern in housing projects for the poor since many years.

In recent months, several local bodies including the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation and some rural local bodies had requested for a relaxation in the rules.

“In all the previous housing schemes like those under the Basic Services to the Urban Poor (BSUP) and the Rajiv Awaz Yojana (RAY), strict guidelines had to be followed regarding the floor area of the houses.

The final instalment could not be transferred if the area was found to be more than that stipulated in the guidelines. In such cases, occupancy certificate could be given only Government clearance. We had also written to the State Government regarding a need for relaxation to these rules, as it is often hard to construct a proper house with the available beneficiary funds,” said Palayam Rajan, Town Planning Committee chairman.

Instalment

As per the latest order, any instalment of the payment should not be denied to the beneficiary over violation of the floor area.

In case, any beneficiary was asked to return any instalment over this, it has to be returned. The final instalment should be handed over only after the completion of the construction.

Under the PMAY-LIFE project, the house has to be built within an area of 600 square metres.